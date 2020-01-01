Rupia: I am yet to receive letter confirming my suspension from Yanga SC

The official now reveals he will respect the decision taken by the Mainland giants to ban him after they make it official

Young African (Yanga SC) official Salum Rupia has revealed he is yet to receive an official letter from the club confirming his suspension.

Rupia was suspended effective from March 27 together with Frank Kamugisha owing to their indecent conduct which resulted in the club losing additional sponsorship from GSM.

He has now said until now, he is not aware why he was suspended since no letter from the club has been dispatched to him.

More teams

“I believe the club will give me the official letter soon and from there I will know why they suspended me,” Rupia is quoted by Daily News. “From there, the issue will be taken to the forthcoming general meeting for members who voted for me to decide whether I should leave or not.”

He added dispatching a letter is a normal procedure taken in such decisions by a big club like Yanga.

Three weeks ago, Yanga’s Executive Committee called for an urgent meeting to find a solution after GSM stated they will be sticking with the terms of their contract, owing to the action of some leaders who are accusing the company of interfering with the club's responsibilities.

The meeting resolved to suspend the duo and approve the decision by three other members to step down.

“The Executive Committee has taken disciplinary action against Salim Rupia and Frank Kamugisha suspending them with immediate effect," read a statement signed by chairman Mshindo Msolla.

“This decision has been reached after a two-day consultative meeting. The two were involved in the indecent acts that have led to GSM withdrawing additional benefits the club was enjoying.

Article continues below

“Their fate will be determined in our forthcoming general meeting as per the club’s constitution.”

The club has also confirmed the departure of three board members who have resigned.

“The committee has also received and accepted the resignation of Rogers Gumbo, Shija Richard and Said Kambi. Their positions will be filled as soon as possible,” the statement continued.