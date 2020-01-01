African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Lille target Sadiq Umar as Osimhen replacement

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

target Sadiq Umar as Osimhen replacement

Lille have set their sights on Partizan Belgrade striker Sadiq Umar as a potential replacement for target Victor Osimhen, according to Calciomercato.

After struggling at last year, the youth international has redeemed his career in this season with a tally of 17 goals and 16 assists in all competitions for the Belgrade outfit.

Osimhen has been linked with a move away from Lille after his fine debut campaign and Umar, who is valued at around €15 million, has emerged as an option for the side.

More teams

Partizan completed the permanent signing of the 23-year-old for €1.8 million in January and hold a 10% cut on his future sale.

to include Mane in £200m swap deal for Mbappe

Liverpool are considering the possibility of including Sadio Mane in a £200 million swap deal to get PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe, the Sun has reported.

The Red are said to be worried about the international's future as he is yet to agree a new long-term contract offered to him nine months ago.

Mane has scored 14 goals so far this season and he has three years left on his Liverpool contract.

to rival Newcastle for Kessie

and set to compete for the signing for midfielder Franck Kessie.

According to Tuttosport via Football Italia, the Premier League clubs want to reinforce their midfield options with the international who has played 26 games for the Rossoneri this season.

Kessie is tied to the San Siro Stadium until June 2022 and Milan are believed to be demanding at least €25 million for his release.

Palace expecting bids for Zaha

boss Roy Hodgson said it would be ‘very foolish’ for the club to think there will be no bids for Wilfried Zaha in the next transfer window due to the effects of Covid-19 on the global economy.

Article continues below

The Ivorian talisman attracted interest from many clubs last summer, however, the Eagles have placed a price tag of £80 million on their prized asset who scored three goals so far in the English top-flight this term.

“It’s an unknown isn’t it, how much money is going to be floating around in the next window,” Hodgson said.

“I think we’d be very foolish to relax and start thinking there will be no bids for Wilf Zaha, no big-money interest in him, because he’s such a good player.”