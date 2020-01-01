Rudiger? Jorginho? Any Chelsea sales will be made on case-by-case basis, says Lampard

Some high-profile names are being linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge, but their manager is giving little away

boss Frank Lampard has stated that any outside interest in his players will be considered on a “case-by-case” basis, while also keeping his cards close to his chest regarding the Blues' interest in long-term target Declan Rice.

Recent reports have linked Antonio Rudiger with a move away from Stamford Bridge, with said to be interested in his services, while have been credited with an interest in midfielder Jorginho.

Lampard, however, kept his cards close to his chest when quizzed on any future transfer business this summer, instead opting to focus on how his squad looks as things stand.

“I don't expect anything in the window, because they are our players and that's a fact,” the manager told a press conference when asked about the futures of Jorginho and Rudiger.

“There are lots of rumours about those players and others too, so every player would always be a case-by-case situation, and one that would be a happy solution for the player, for myself and the club.”

On Chelsea's interest in West Ham midfielder Rice, Lampard added: “Again, they are rumours. I can't talk about these things. When players are ours it's not my position to speculate on what may be, and the same on the other side from players from other clubs.

“We have a game against and the biggest thing for me is getting the players ready for that game. I honestly don't have answers to the speculation of ins and outs going forward.”

It is no secret that the Blues have something of a bloated squad after adding the likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech to their ranks, while the return to fitness – or from loans – for some players gives the Chelsea boss a selection headache.

In addition, he has more egos to manage and personalities to keep happy.

“It's always a tough element of the job at this level because we need a big squad as we are competing on so many levels," he added. "Players all want to play week in, week out. All you can ask from them is to show the right attitude.

“That doesn't mean being happy not to play but it does mean an understanding of being part of a group that's trying to do something special. It needs a good mentality throughout the squad over the year.

“Yes, there can be tough moments in terms of personalities throughout the group, in terms of collective spirit. It's sometimes as important as the smaller details that happen on the pitch. That's what's important and I see positive signs. It's important and crucial.”