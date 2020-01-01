Roy Krishna - Can he repeat his heroics with ATK Mohun Bagan?

The Fijian was the trump card for Antonio Habas in the previous campaign...

Roy Krishna was undoubtedly one of the best players in the previous edition of the (ISL). With 15 goals and six assists to his name, he played a key role in 's third title in six years.

Antonio Habas reposed full faith in his abilities and started him in all matches when he was available. And the striker did not disappoint his manager.

The fact that ATK had lost only once when Krishna got on the scoresheet testifies that when he gets going, it is highly probable that his team will not leave the pitch empty-handed. Moreover, his goals had come in crucial junctures which had helped Habas avoid defeats on a couple of occassions.

More teams

's Serge Kevyn stunned the ATK faithful with a stoppage-time goal and when the Islanders had thought they have the three points in their kitty, Krishna equalised in the final minute to salvage a point for his team. Similarly, against Hyderabad, it was a 90th-minute strike from the Wellington Phoenix striker that ensured ATK did not succumb to two successive defeats. This was after they lost the previous match against ).

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

But his goal against in the return leg of the semi-final is probably the most important of the entire campaign, taking into consideration the dynamics of the match. ATK were trailing by 2-0 in aggregate and Habas desperately needed someone to shine in the attacking third to get a goal back before half-time. And it was none other than Krishna who stepped up to the occasion and produced a sublime finish at the near post to breathe life into the match once again.

His partnership with David Williams flourished as the competition progressed and their camaraderie off the pitch got reflected on their performances on the pitch. It would be their third season on the trot that they will be playing in the same colours and it will not be surprising if they continue from where they let off in the previous campaign.

However, every season arrives with a new set of challenges. This time the teams will be better prepared and it will not be surprising if opposition coaches have a different gameplan particularly for Krishna to nullify his impact.

Moreover, the circumstances under which the season will be played is completely different. Sixty per cent of his goals came when he was playing at the Salt Lake Stadium and Bagan's fortunes will depend on how he adapts to the adopted home in Goa.

Staying in a bio-bubble for five months might also take a toll and the performances will reflect how well he has adjusted himself to the 'new normal'.

But a professional player with the calibre of Krishna is expected to bring out his best regardless of challenges. At times in the previous campaign he looked simply unstoppable and who would know it better than Odisha FC against whom he scored a hat-trick in just 14 minutes.

The 33-year-old has been in a hot scoring streak since 2018 during his time with Wellington Phoenix. In the past two campaigns, he has cumulatively scored 34 goals in just 48 matches which highlights that the striker is going through a purple patch. Now, it remains to be seen whether he can extend his rich vein of form in the upcoming edition as well.