Roy Keane returns! Man Utd legend models 2023-24 third kit as Red Devil logo is included on shirt for first time in 50 years

Manchester United have teamed up with Roy Keane to launch their 2023-24 third kit, which features the club's iconic Red Devil logo.

United launch 2023-24 third kit

Keane returns to promote the jersey

Red Devil features on the new shirt

WHAT HAPPENED? United have now officially unveiled all three of their shirts for the new campaign, and shared a video of club legend Keane back at Old Trafford in a official capacity to promote the third kit on social media on Monday. The Irishman emerged from the shadows in a short clip wearing United's new third kit and broke into a stirring monologue, saying: "So you're a Devil are you? Lets remind you of the terms. The Devil isnt something you wear, its more like a pact. It's not for everyone. We expect a lot. And as sure as the sun will rise, we will know if you mean it. What do you get in return? It's Manchester United! So there it is. No small print, sign on the dotted line. But you already signed, didn't you. Before you were even born."

Now, adidas have revealed that the 2023-24 jersey is officially on sale, and for the first time in more than 50 years the shirt will feature United's Red Devil logo, inspired by the 1909 cup-winning kit.

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: For the first time ever the Red Devil appears singularly on the jersey, and adidas worked with United on the short film featuring former club captain Keane. The design is complimented by the famous adidas three stripes along each sleeve in white and completed with a red ribbed crew neck collar.

adidas say the on-field version of the shirt is constructed with HEAT.RDY technology, optimized to keep players feeling comfortable while performing on the biggest stage. The kit also features AEROREADY technology, which uses sweat-wicking or absorbent materials to keep the body feeling dry.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Manchester United-adidas

Manchester United-adidas

WHAT THEY SAID?: Design director for adidas football apparel, Inigo Turner, has said: “With a history steeped in success, we have many Manchester United kits to take inspiration from. For this season’s third kit, the 1909 jersey was the catalyst for that inspiration – which also provided the perfect backdrop to amplify the club’s famous identity – the Red Devil. This design is intentionally understated, taking its cues from present day streetwear trends, with its cloud white background carefully chosen to let the Red Devil shine and inspire fire on the pitch. We know the importance of this identity to the Manchester United fanbase and we’re proud to give fans a design that is just as much at home on the streets, as it is on the pitch.”

WHAT NEXT? United's 2023-24 Premier League season begins on August 14 against Wolves at Molineux.