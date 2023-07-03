One more year! Roy Hodgson to remain in charge of Crystal Palace and reveals target for new season

Roy Hodgson will continue to manage Crystal Palace for one more year as he reveals plans for new season.

Hodgson will stay at Crystal Palace

Signs new one-year contract

Wants to finish in the top half of the league

WHAT HAPPENED? Crystal Palace have confirmed that they have decided to re-appoint Roy Hodgson as the club's manager on a one-year deal. The veteran manager took charge of the club after Patrick Vieira's departure in March this year and helped the team finish 11th in the Premier League table.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hodgson will be joined by Paddy McCarthy as assistant manager, Ray Lewington as coach and Dean Kiely as goalkeeper coach at the club in the upcoming season.

WHAT THEY SAID?: The 75-year-old coach has outlined his plans for the new season and made his ambitions clear, as reported by the club's official website.

"I am immensely pleased and proud to be extending my time at Crystal Palace, and I would like to thank the Chairman and Sporting Director for their continued faith in me. I know what a fantastic squad we have here. It’s a great blend of youth and potential, alongside experienced players with Premier League and international pedigree," he said.

"I have spoken with the Chairman at length and we agreed that we must be ambitious in getting the most out of such talent. As such, we have set ourselves the target of a top-half finish, which we believe is eminently achievable with such a fabulous group of players and the most magnificent supporters who get behind the team, week in, week out."

IN A PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Crystal Palace will look to make some signings especially up front. Wilfried Zaha's contract at the club has expired and the Eagles have been linked with a move for Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun.