Rossi set to train with Villarreal

The former Italy striker, who is currently a free agent, will rejoin his former club to train

Former striker Giuseppe Rossi is set to join on Tuesday for training, the Spanish club announced on Monday.

Rossi played for the club from 2007-13 and remains the club's all-time leading scorer with 82 career goals.

A total of 54 of those goals came in , with seven in the , five in the and 16 in the .

The American-born Italian striker is currently without a club, having last played for in 2017-18.

However, during that stint, Rossi failed a drug test following a match against Benevento in May 2018.

He was let off with a warning, avoiding a one-year ban after protesting his innocence, but has since been unable to find a club.

Rossi trained with in January, having originally played for the Red Devils from 2004-07, making 12 appearances while scoring one goal.

During that time, the forward also embarked on loan spells with Newcastle and before eventually setting at Villarreal for the best years of his career.

Rossi went on to make 192 appearances for the Spanish side before joining in 2012-13, but he struggled to find a role with the club as he made just 42 appearances over five seasons.

Those five seasons included another paid of loans, with Rossi enjoying moderately successful stays with and .

Having opted to feature for Italy instead of the United States, Rossi was originally called up to represent his parent's homeland various times at the youth level before earning his first senior call-up in 2008 after shining for Italy at that summer's Olympics as he finished as the tournament's top scorer.

Rossi went on to earn 30 caps while scoring seven goals, although injuries prevented him from representing Italy at any tournaments other than the 2009 Confederations Cup.

Article continues below

Villarreal currently sit 14th in La Liga, having most recently lost 2-1 to Osasuna in their last match prior to the international break.

Next up for the club is a match against on Sunday before returning home to host five days later.