Rooney vs Neville marred by racism allegations as MLS launch investigation into slur directed at Inter Miami star Lowe

MLS will investigate allegations of racist language being used during a match that saw Wayne Rooney’s D.C. United face Phil Neville’s Inter Miami.

Fountas accused of using racist remark

League looking into complaints

Zero tolerance to abusive language

WHAT HAPPENED? Said contest took place on Sunday, with D.C. player Taxi Fountas accused of directing a racial slur in the direction of Miami defender Damion Lowe. The incident occurred during the second-half, with both players being booked after exchanging words, and two former Manchester United team-mates are now waiting to discover what action will be taken by the relevant authorities.

WHAT THEY SAID: Neville told reporters: “It was a racist comment. It was unacceptable. A word was used. I think it's unacceptable in society. A word was used, I think, the worst word in the world. And that's it, really.”

Rooney said: “There was a complaint, which I'm sure will get investigated. Not much more I can say.”

Inter Miami and USMNT star DeAndre Yedlin added: “If nothing was done, we weren't going to continue. At the end of the day, it doesn't even feel like a win because of that incredibly dark moment. So now, we'll see what MLS does about it. My eyes will be on that a lot, to see what kind of action they take, because it's now up to them to take action and make a stand and show this not only has no place in the game but no place in society.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: MLS released a statement in which they confirmed that an investigation would be opened. That read: “MLS has zero tolerance for abusive and offensive language, and we take these allegations very seriously.”

WHAT NEXT? Inter Miami won the game 3-2 to keep their faint play-off hopes alive, but the contest was marred by another example of racist language surfacing in professional sport.