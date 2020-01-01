Ronaldo's 'extraordinary strength of character' hailed by PSG president Al-Khelaifi

president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has explained his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo.

In an interview no doubt destined to spark a fresh round of transfer rumours, the PSG chief hailed the forward's “extraordinary strength of character”.

Ronaldo is about to return to training, having arrived back in Turin from as the season looks to get back underway.

"Year after year, he shows a unique determination, an extraordinary strength of character,” Al-Khelaifi told France Football.

“He remains motivated by this desire to improve every day and he always pushes his limits.

“I admire this relentless will; he is a great example for all athletes of the future."

The French capital has been suggested as a possible destination for Ronaldo in the past, with PSG keen to acquire some of football’s biggest names.

Perhaps their most significant signing of their modern era was Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who scored 156 goals in 180 games for the club after joining from in 2012.

"Thinking back to all the players who have joined us since the beginning of our ambition with PSG, I could still highlight the time of Zlatan Ibrahimovic for his character, his leadership, his charisma and his ability to get things done,” Al-Khelaifi noted.

“He was always reliable, and when the situation demanded something from him, he knew how to stand up to the challenges of the moment."

Monday marks seven years to the day since David Beckham played the final game of his professional career, with a memorable farewell for PSG at the Parc des Princes.

The legend spent half a season in at the tail-end of his career, returning for a final spell in Europe after his time at .

According to the president, Beckham played a key role in transforming PSG into the superclub they are today.

"I must also quote David Beckham. Although he was only at PSG for a short time, he had a transformative effect on our club.

“His investment in training, his concern for applying every detail at every moment, his determination to succeed, his taste for teamwork and his natural aura were extremely precious assets."