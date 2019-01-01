'Ronaldo wants James at Juventus' - Matthaus reveals former Real Madrid colleagues could be reunited

The Colombia international has spent the last two seasons on loan at Bayern Munich, but is expected to be on the move again in the summer window

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to be reunited with former team-mate James Rodriguez at , claims Lothar Matthaus.

The international playmaker is expected to be on the move this summer.

He has spent the last two seasons on loan at champions from Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane allowed James to leave the Spanish capital for , and the Frenchman is back at the Blancos helm.

Another transfer is now expected, with the 27-year-old having already confirmed that he will not be returning to the Allianz Arena .

A switch to the has been mooted, with said to be among James’ many admirers.

Juve, though, are in the process of reinforcing ranks that have secured eight successive titles.

It could be that they turn their sights to James, with club talisman Ronaldo calling on the Bianconeri to bring in a player who proved to be a regular source of assists for him in .

Former Bayern star Matthaus believes a deal could be done, with the German claiming to have been informed of Ronaldo’s desire to get a familiar face in alongside him at Turin giants.

Matthaus told AS of his dealings with James: “We had a conversation two weeks ago, during the celebration of Bayern’s Bundesliga win.

“I see him at Juventus.

“He is very close to Cristiano Ronaldo and told me that he was in contact with him and that he has told him that he wants to have him at Juventus.”

Matthaus added: “I understand why as James can serve Ronaldo so that he can score and the two of them can shine.”

James has been on the books at the Santiago Bernabeu since 2014.

Alongside Ronaldo, he helped Real Madrid to a La Liga title, two crowns and two Club World Cup triumphs.

He has enjoyed a successful spell with Bayern, taking in 67 appearances and registering 15 goals, but is ready for another new challenge.

It could be that his career path takes him to , with Juventus eager to keep Ronaldo happy and find any way of making the five-time Ballon d’Or winner even more productive.