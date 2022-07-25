Ronaldo transfer: Sporting boss Amorim addresses talk of potential homecoming for Man Utd striker

The 37-year-old was linked with a move back to the Lisbon club but the coach says he has not heard anything about a deal

Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim has suggested there is no truth to rumours that Cristiano Ronaldo could return to the Portuguese side this summer. Ronaldo has told Manchester United that he wants to leave in the current transfer window to play in the Champions League next season.

Primeira Liga side Sporting have been rumoured to be a possible destination for the 37-year-old forward given he came through the club’s youth system and went on to make 31 senior appearances before leaving for Old Trafford in 2003.

What has Amorim said about Ronaldo?

But Amorim has said that he has heard nothing about the Lisbon side possibly bringing Ronaldo back, insisting that he is concentrating on preventing his current stars from leaving.

"I've heard that [Ronaldo rumours]. I don't read anything, I don't see anything," he said to reporters.

"For me the reality is different, it's keeping my players."

Will Sporting lose Matheus Nunes to Liverpool?

One of the Sporting stars in danger of being snapped up is Matheus Nunes.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the 23-year-old midfielder, who has four years left on his contract at Sporting.

But Amorim has confirmed that that the eight-time Portugal international has rejected offers from elsewhere and will not be leaving in the current transfer window.

"I'm glad Matheus Nunes is still here. I'm glad Sporting players, like Nunes, reject offers that [would] change their lives to remain at Sporting," the coach added.

"That's my reality. I'm very happy with my squad and my players are the best in the world."