Had enough! Ronaldo trudges down tunnel four minutes before final whistle after substitution snub against Tottenham

Hal Fish|
Ronaldo 2022-23 TottenhamGetty
Cristiano RonaldoManchester United vs Tottenham HotspurManchester UnitedTottenham HotspurPremier League

Unused substitute Cristiano Ronaldo stormed down the tunnel with four minutes left to play of Man Utd's 2-0 win over Tottenham on Wednesday.

  • Red Devils were 2-0 up
  • United hadn't used all their subs
  • There was still time on the clock

WHAT HAPPENED? Goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes had all but confirmed a win at Old Trafford but this wasn't enough to keep Ronaldo satisfied. Having been left on the bench up to that point, he headed down the tunnel in the 90th minute (with four mins of injury time still to play).

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Amazon Prime Sport after the game, United boss Erik ten Hag said of Ronaldo: "He was there. I have seen him yeah, but I didn't speak to him after. I will deal with that tomorrow, not today. Today, we are celebrating this victory and now we have to recover from this for Saturday. Chelsea, another big game but the Premier League is so exciting."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Seeing as Ten Hag had two more substitutes to potentially play, this was an act of pure disregard from the veteran forward. Ronaldo has started just two Premier League games this term, but it might be some time before he begins another after this petulant display.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Ronaldo bench Man Utd 2022-23Getty Images

Erik ten HagGetty

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UNITED? Having won this game without their legendary forward, they may have to repeat the trick away at Chelsea on the weekend.

Who will win the English Premier League this season?

69469 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the English Premier League this season?

  • 10%Liverpool
  • 13%Manchester United
  • 50%Manchester City
  • 27%Other team
69469 Votes
Pick your team and try to win the Premier League only on FIFA 23!
BUY FIFA 23 NOW

Editors' Picks