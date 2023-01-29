‘Ronaldo will return to Europe’ - Al-Nassr boss Garcia makes transfer prediction about ex-Man Utd star

Cristiano Ronaldo “will return to Europe” at some stage and will not see out his remarkable career in Saudi Arabia, admits Al-Nassr boss Rudi Garcia.

Portuguese left Man Utd as a free agent

Signed lucrative deal in the Middle East

Expected to have one more challenge in him

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese superstar finds himself in the Middle East after being released as a free agent by Manchester United in November 2022. Ronaldo was linked with a number of clubs at that stage, from England to America, but ended up committing to the most lucrative contract in world football as he stepped away from European competition. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has penned a two-year deal, which will edge him towards his 40th birthday, but Garcia expects at least one more challenge to be taken on.

WHAT THEY SAID: The French coach, who is working with the all-time great in Riyadh, has said: “Cristiano Ronaldo is a positive addition, as he helps to disperse defenders. He is one of the best players in the world. He will not finish his career at Al-Nassr, he will return to Europe.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo has taken in two competitive appearances for Al-Nassr so far and is still waiting on a first goal for the club, although he did find the target in an outing for a Saudi Pro League select XI that took in an exhibition match with Paris Saint-Germain and his eternal rival Lionel Messi.

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo has seen a move to MLS speculated on for some time, with there suggestions that he could link up with fellow legendary former Manchester United No.7 David Beckham at Inter Miami, but it may be that he has another European adventure left in him before considering a switch to the United States.