Ronaldo's next move edges closer! Al-Nassr book medical for CR7 as mega money deal to Saudi Arabia progresses

Saudi outfit Al-Nassr are confident they can tie up a deal for Cristiano Ronaldo imminently and have booked the Portuguese forward's medical exams.

WHAT'S HAPPENING? Amid all the noise about Ronaldo's next steps and the endless speculation linking him with a shock move to the Middle East, it appears his proposed move to Al-Nassr is edging closer. CBS Sports report that the club have scheduled a medical for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner as they work to pull off the gargantuan signing.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo became a free agent at the beginning of the World Cup after mutually agreeing to terminate his Manchester United contract after going behind the club's back to criticise them and manager Erik ten Hag in a tell-all interview.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 37-year-old failed to get a move away from United in summer, but since leaving as a free agent, has not had a wealth of offers. Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr have consistently been linked, with CBS Sports stating Ronaldo has been offered a seven-year deal worth $75 million (£62m) a year. They state the formalities have been agreed and there is now optimism the deal can be concluded in time for the opening of the January transfer window - it is now up to Ronaldo to accept and complete the move.

THE VERDICT: A move to Saudi Arabia highlights Ronaldo's priorities as he enters the Autumn of his career, while the manner in which it has unfolded highlights his personality. The 37-year-old no doubt has the ability to play at a higher level, but the prospect of doing so in a reduced capacity is something that he evidently cannot come to terms with. Those limitations were further on display as Portugal crashed out of the World Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? As his move to the Middle East finally seems to be nearing a conclusion, the league at least presents Ronaldo with a new challenge following World Cup disappointment with Portugal.