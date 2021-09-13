The keeper said the star's positive impact stretches to the pre-match meal, with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's choice ensuring no-one had pudding

Cristiano Ronaldo is already having an impact on his team-mates off the pitch at Manchester United, says Lee Grant, who claims the star's healthy lifestyle has already shamed the other players into eating more healthily.

Following an extraordinary summer return to OId Trafford from Juventus, Ronaldo started where he left off as he scored twice in United's 4-1 victory over Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday.

Reserve goalkeeper Grant has revealed that Ronaldo's positive impact for United stretches to the pre-match meal as well, with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's choice of food ensuring none of his new colleagues went for pudding.

What has been said?

Grant told talkSPORT : “This was Friday night in the group hotel. You finish your dinner and usually on a Friday night you've got some cheat stuff out. You’ve got some apple crumble or you’ve got a bit of brownie and cream or what not.

“I tell you now, not one player touched the apple crumble and custard, not one player went up for that brownie because everybody was sat down and one of the lads said to me, ‘What has Cristiano got on his plate?’

“So we were having a little goosey gander at what he has got and obviously it is the cleanest, most healthy plate you can imagine. It just cracked me up how not one single player dared get up and have that junk food that was laid out.”

Ronaldo's diet

The Portugal international's dislike of sugary drinks and snacks made headlines in the summer when he removed bottles of Coca-Cola from in front of him before a press conference at the European Championship, imploring those watching to "drink water" instead.

Article continues below

Ronaldo has a personal dietician who has worked with him ever since his Real Madrid days, eating six small meals a day and sticking rigidly to healthy options.

"A good workout must be combined with a good diet," he has said previously. "I eat a high protein diet, with lots of wholegrain carbs, fruit and vegetables, and avoid sugary foods."

Further Reading