Ronaldo future at Man Utd is a decision for next manager, says Rangnick amid exit reports

Ralf Rangnick has said it is not his decision whether Cristiano Ronaldo remains at Manchester United beyond this season, acknowledging that would be the responsibility of the next Red Devils manager.

Ronaldo bagged a hat-trick on Saturday to bring his Premier League goal tally to 15, and Rangnick praised the star for his contribution.

However, there are reports that presumed incoming head coach Erik Ten Hag does not want Ronaldo in the team, a possibility Rangnick declined to address.

What did Rangnick say about Ronaldo?

"It's not my decision," Rangnick told reporters. "Cristiano has another year of contract. It’s a decision for the new manager to take with the board.

"He showed today and against Tottenham he can be the difference maker in games like this and It's no coincidence he has the best goal scoring record of all players in history."

Ronaldo this season

It has been a difficult campaign to judge Ronaldo, especially when comparing to his lofty standards.

His 15-goal Premier League return and late Champions League group stage heroics paint him as the iconic figure he has been throughout his career.

Yet the team's overall lack of success and often-disjointed attack may be attributable in part to his style of play, and his defensive workrate has come into question. Plus, recent off-field incidents have not done any favours to his public perception.

