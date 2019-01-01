Ronaldo leads Portugal's Nations League squad as Joao Felix earns first call-up

Victory over Switzerland on June 5 would set up a final against England or the Netherlands in Porto for the reigning European champions

Joao Felix has been handed his first call-up to the national team as the 2016 European Champions made their squad announcement for the Nations League finals on Thursday.

The talented teenager is tipped as one of the best young players in Europe, having netted 15 goals in 26 league appearances this season.

Three goals against Eintracht Frankfurt in Benfica's Europa League quarter-final first leg was one of a number of impressive performances and saw the 19-year-old become the youngest player to score a hat-trick in the competition since Sergio Aguero did so for in 2007.

Felix's displays and goal scoring prowess have led to speculation linking him with , and , and the striker's admirers could watch him take to the pitch alongside Cristiano Ronaldo if he features for Portugal against in the Nations League semi-final on June 5.

's Bernardo Silva was also included in the squad alongside quartet Rui Patricio, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves and Diogo Jota.

Felix will be joined by his club-mate and highly rated centre-back Ruben Dias, while veteran defenders Pepe and Jose Fonte were also included alongside 's Nelson Semedo and Juventus' Joao Cancelo.

Should Portugal make it past Switzerland, they would set up a final against either or the in .

Fernando Santos's side made it past and in the group stages with two wins and two draws after bouncing back from a disappointing 2018 World Cup.

The Portuguese made it to the last 16, having earlier secured a point in their opening group match against after Ronaldo's late equaliser leveled a stunning game at 3-3.

But defeat to in the next round ended their hopes of back-to-back major tournament victories, and Santos will be hoping for an improved display in the knock-out game next month.

Portugal squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Beto, Rui Patricio, Jose Sa.

Defenders: Raphael Guerreiro, Mario Rui, Nelson Semedo, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Pepe, Jose Fonte.

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Danilo Pereira, William Carvalho, Pizzi, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho.

Forwards: Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota, Dyego Sousa, Joao Felix, Goncalo Guedes, Rafa Silva.