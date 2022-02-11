Ronaldo Jr follows in dad Cristiano’s footsteps by taking No.7 shirt at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has seen his son Cristiano Junior follow in his illustrious footsteps at Manchester United, with the highly-rated 11-year-old agreeing his first contract with the Red Devils while taking the famous No.7 shirt.

His father has filled that jersey with distinction across two spells at Old Trafford, with an emotional return to a spiritual home completed by the Portuguese icon in the summer of 2021.

While the five-time Ballon d’Or is looking to provide much-needed inspiration on a senior stage, his son is continuing down a path to potential professional stardom by making his association with the Premier League heavyweights official.

When did Cristiano Ronaldo Jr join Manchester United?

After spending two years in Juventus’ academy system while his father turned out for the Serie A giants, Cristiano Jr made a move to England in 2021.

He has been playing for United’s youth teams this season, with Nemanja Matic’s son among those that he has been training alongside.

United have seen enough to convince them that his potential should be tied down, with an official agreement now in place.

Ronaldo’s partner, Georgina Rodriguez, has posted on Instagram: “Pursuing our dreams together. Mom loves you.”

Fellow hot prospect Gabriel had previously revealed that a deal was done for Ronaldo when announcing his own agreement on social media.

He said: “Delighted to finally have my signing day done - even better to have mine with teammates @cristiano JR.”

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Jr become a footballer?

The imagery to accompany the messages posted on social media show that Ronaldo Jr has taken the No.7 shirt with United.

That jersey has special meaning to those at Old Trafford having previously been worn by the likes of George Best, Bryan Robson, Eric Cantona and David Beckham.

Ronaldo’s father has also starred in it, scoring 132 goals across two spells and previously helping the Red Devils to three Premier League titles and a Champions League crown.

The all-time great is proud of his son's efforts, but insists no pressure will be put on the youngster to follow his lead in sporting circles.

Ronaldo said in the Netflix docu-series ‘I Am Georgina’ that “only time will tell” if his son pursues a similar career.

He added: “I will never pressure him. He will do what he wants.

“Also what I want the most for Cristiano and everyone else is that they're happy and that they choose what they want. I will support in any way.”

Ronaldo has, however, hinted in his own posts on social media that Cristiano Jr is the future to his present.

