'Ronaldo is not the solution' - Portugal coach focused on team performance

The European champions made a disappointing start to their Euro 2020 Qualifying campaign

coach Fernando Santos has refused to be drawn on Cristiano Ronaldo's performance in a 0-0 draw against on Friday.

Ronaldo made his international return as Portugal were held in their opening qualifier in Lisbon.

Santos said there was no point discussing the star's performance, insisting his focus was on the team as a whole.

"It is not the solution not to be in Cristiano's head – with Cristiano or without Cristiano," he told a news conference.

"What matters is Portugal and Portugal didn't win. The players are not satisfied.

"They obviously have big experience as they play in big clubs, but they are dissatisfied, which is obviously normal.

"But now we have to think about the next game. And even with Cristiano or without Cristiano. This isn't the point.

"We have to think about the collective moment of the team and don't focus on the question of having or not having Cristiano to play."

Portugal continue their Group B campaign when they host on Monday.

Santos said after the defeat on Friday that his team had played well and expected them to be spurred on by the loss when they take on the Serbs.

Serbia are yet to play a Group B Qualifying game but held to a 1-1 draw in a friendly last Wednesday.

striker Luke Jovic had given the visitors an early lead at Volkswagen Arena in but Leon Goretzka equalised for Germany in the 69th minute.

Despite having held an advantage for much of the game, Serbia will take confidence from the result after Joachim Low named a strong side.

Captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, striker Timo Werner and versatile full-back Joshua Kimich were all given starts in Germany's first match since the axing of Thomas Muller, Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng.