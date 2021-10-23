Ronaldo fires back at recent criticism: I will still close mouths and win things

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at those that have criticised his work rate at Manchester United, saying that he isn't concerned by those that don't want to see him continue winning trophies.

Ronaldo has been the target of criticism regarding his defensive effort, although the goals have continued to flow at Man Utd.

But the Portuguese star has fired back at those that criticise him as he pointed to his age and past successes to say that he knows what he's doing.

What was said?

"I know when the team needs my help defensively," the forward said."‘But my role in the club is to win, help the team to win and to score goals – [the defensive side] is part of my job.

"The people who don’t want to see that is because they don’t like me but to be honest I’m 36, I win everything so am I going to be worried about the people who say bad things about me?

"I sleep good at night. I go to my bed with my conscience very good. Keep going with that because I will still close mouths and win things."

Ronaldo continued: "Criticism is part of the business. I’m not worried about that. And I see it as a good thing, to be honest. If they worry about me or they speak about me, it’s because they know my potential and value in football still.

"So it’s good. I’ll give you an example: if you’re in a school and you’re the best student, you ask the worst student if he likes the best, they’ll say they don’t like him.

"I think the main word is that I’m still happy and enjoying football. It doesn’t matter how many things I won in my career. I win everything but I’m still motivated.

"I’m in a new chapter of my life, even with my age, and this is why I am here — to try to win, and I think Manchester needs to be at this level of winning and thinking to win big things so I’m here to help."

Ronaldo's record so far

Ronaldo recently scored the match-winning goal in Man Utd's Champions League victory over Atalanta, a game that saw the Red Devils come back from 2-0 down to stun the Italian side.

In total, Ronaldo has scored six goals in eight games for Man Utd this season, with three of those goals coming in three Champions League appearances.

