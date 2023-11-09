'I don't need Ronaldo!' - CR7 fan Piers Morgan savagely trolls Erik ten Hag after Man Utd's dismal 4-3 loss to Copenhagen

Piers Morgan, who is known to be a Cristiano Ronaldo fan, savagely trolled Erik ten Hag after Manchester United's dismal 4-3 loss to FC Copenhagen.

Ronaldo was deemed unnecessary by Ten Hag

Was released following an explosive TV interview with Morgan

TV presenter takes aim at United manager

WHAT HAPPENED? The English broadcaster has been quite vocal in criticising the Dutch manager following the treatment he meted out to the five-time Ballon d’Or winner prior to his explosive interview that saw the Portuguese's contract terminated prematurely at Old Trafford.

It was another moment of delight for Morgan after the Red Devils succumbed to a slender defeat to Copenhagen at Parken Stadium on Wednesday evening which saw them slide to the fourth spot in Group A, leaving their knockout qualification hopes hanging by a thread.

Quoting a BBC social media post where Ten Hag is seen hanging his head after another disappointing loss, Morgan wrote: "'I don't need Ronaldo'".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is not the first time that Morgan has gone after ten Hag. He initiated a social media blitzkrieg after United’s seven-goal humbling against Liverpool earlier in March when he brought out several Ten Hag quotes from the drawer to tease and mock the tactician.

WHAT NEXT? United will hope to return to winning ways when they take on Luton Town on Saturday. Ronaldo will be in action on the same day against Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League.