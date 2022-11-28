'I've never been a Ronaldo fan' - Ex-Chelsea star Mikel sends 'ego' warning to CR7 transfer suitors

Cristiano Ronaldo is a free agent after leaving Manchester United, but potential suitors have been sent a warning about his “ego” by John Obi Mikel.

Portuguese has seen contract torn up

Is now a free agent

Being linked with clubs around the world

WHAT HAPPENED? The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is one of the greatest talents to have ever played the game, but questions are being asked of his character after seeing a lucrative contract at Old Trafford ripped up on the back of an explosive interview with Piers Morgan. Ronaldo was critical of several prominent figures during that discussion and ex-Nigeria international Mikel – who has seen his former employers at Chelsea linked with the iconic forward – is not convinced that the 37-year-old is worth the trouble he continues to cause.

WHAT THEY SAID: Mikel has told Dubai Eye: “I’ve never been a Ronaldo fan, really. For me, when a player has so much ego, I don’t really get it. He’s never been one of my favourite players and that’s why I always go for [Lionel] Messi really. I mean, if someone comes out and gives such an interview, what makes you think, if he signs for your club in January, he won’t do the same? So, I mean, every club is going to be aware of that… but listen, he is Cristiano Ronaldo; he’s one of the greatest players ever to have played the game.

“I think he’s going to get another club in January and continue his football career. But for me, it’s just a horrible scenario, he’s done so much for the club, and to see it end this way, it’s just horrible. On his part really, I would say that interview shouldn’t have been done, wrong timing as well. It’s just not right. It doesn’t look right for such a player that has achieved so much in the game.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo has seen several landing spots speculated on since severing ties with United – from America to Saudi Arabia via Italy and England – but no decision has been made as yet on his next move.

WHAT NEXT? For now, Ronaldo is focused on events at the 2022 World Cup, with Portugal due to be back in action on Monday when they face Uruguay.