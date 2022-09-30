'Ronaldo can't retire, only football will retire from Ronaldo' - Africans disagree with Cassano

Cristiano Ronaldo has received backing from a section of fans across Africa after Antonio Cassano told the Manchester United star to retire.

Cassano feels Ronaldo's playing time is up

Calls on the Man United star to hang boots

Ronaldo is yet to score in the top-flight this season

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Real Madrid and Italy forward called on the 37-year-old Ronaldo to 'do himself a favour' and retire after he failed to inspire Portugal to victory against Spain on Tuesday.

Cassano said, despite having a lot of respect for Ronaldo, he had "won everything" and reached a time to end his career.

WHAT THEY SAID? Cassano's comments have not gone down well with some Ronaldo fans, who believe the former Real Madrid player has a lot to offer despite his form going down this season.

"Ronaldo can't retire, only football will retire from Ronaldo, football can't leave without Ronaldo," @Timoharrison11 opened the debate on Twitter while @HenryNanthony wrote: "People always get disappointed when they write off Ronaldo."

@Yousouf_Aa wrote: "I still haven’t written the GOAT off honestly. He will be back," while @YourKingdomYT questioned: "Who is Antonio Cassano? What did he win?"

@ObamezeMalachy said: "Ronaldo is still in the game, he needs enough playing time," while @tombenstepoo opined: "Why would he retire? Because he's playing with a struggling team? Cr7 still got it in him, he should go to the MLS and play, the stress isn't what he needs right now but easy flowing football. If he was in PSG scoring goals won't be a problem for him."

@2Mehad said: "I am a Messi fan, But No way.. Ronaldo is finished.. If he continued in Real, he wouldn't be facing these negative criticisms," adding: "Cr7 is still one of the best."

@ChalsAbuah threw his weight behind Cassano: "He needs to retire and you know it. Hope this is his last season," while @KeithKeicy said: "A legend is time to hang your boots while we still love 😍 you."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo has struggled for a starting role at Man United under Erik ten Hag. Out of the six Premier League matches played so far, he has managed to feature in all and accumulated 207 minutes of playing time.

However, he has been selected in the starting XI only once and was used off the bench on five occasions.

The attacker, who last season made 30 appearances in the league and scored 18 goals and provided three assists, is still searching for his first goal of the season.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? After representing Portugal in the Uefa Nations League during the international break, Ronaldo will return to club duty when the Red Devils visit the Etihad Stadium to take on Manchester City in the derby on Sunday.