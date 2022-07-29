Ronaldo laughs off Atletico Madrid protest banner as superstar pushes for Manchester United exit

The forward is looking for a way out of Old Trafford and had seen a shock return to Spanish football rumoured

Cristiano Ronaldo has responded to the protests of Atletico Madrid fans regarding rumours he could be a transfer target for the Liga giants, with the Manchester United forward laughing off a banner unfurled during a pre-season contest.

The Portuguese superstar is said to still be looking for a way out of Old Trafford as the summer window draws to a close.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is eager to play Champions League football and compete for major honours in 2022-23, leading some to suggest the Real Madrid legend could make a shock return to Spain.

Do Atletico Madrid fans want Cristiano Ronaldo transfer?

Unsurprisingly, given his exploits for Real Madrid and regular feats of excellence against them down the years, Atletico supporters have reacted angrily to talk of Ronaldo making his way to Wanda Metropolitano.

During a friendly fixture against Numancia, a banner was unveiled that read: “CR7 not welcome.”

How has Ronaldo responded to the Atletico protest?

The 37-year-old forward, who still has a year left to run on his contract at Man Utd , has seen the funny side of Atletico’s actions, which suggests a deal with the Rojiblancos was never really on the cards.

Instagram

Will Ronaldo leave Man Utd?

While Atletico appear to be out of the running for Ronaldo, various alternative landing spots continue to be speculated on.

He has been distanced from a reunion with Jose Mourinho at Roma, while Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have ruled themselves out of the running.

Paris Saint-Germain have no room for him in their attacking unit, meaning that he is unlikely to line up alongside eternal rival Lionel Messi, but other options remain open.

The former Juventus star has been linked with going back to Serie A at Napoli, while a return to his roots at Sporting is an option.