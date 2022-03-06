Ronaldo & Cavani ruled out of Man Utd's derby clash with Man City through injury

Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani have been ruled out of Manchester United's derby clash with Manchester City through injury, GOAL can confirm.

United will make the short trip to Etihad Stadium to take on their noisy neighbours on Sunday with 19 points currently separating the two sides in the table.

Ralf Rangnick's side need a victory to stay in pole position for a fourth-place finish, but the interim boss will have to shuffle his pack in the absence of his two main strikers.

What's the situation?

GOAL can confirm that Ronaldo has picked up a knock and won't be included in Rangnick's matchday squad.

Neither will Cavani, who has been out of action due to a groin complaint over the last few weeks and is still not back to full fitness.

Who can fill in upfront?

Ronaldo is United's top goalscorer this season with 15 to his name from 30 appearances across all competitions.

The 37-year-old has only scored once in his last 10 games, though, while Cavani has found the net just twice this term amid persistent struggles for fitness.

In the absence of the forward duo, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elanga look set to compete for a No.9 berth against City.

The former has been out of form in recent months but the latter has impressed throughout his breakthrough campaign at Old Trafford, and scored in United's last Premier League win away at Leeds.

