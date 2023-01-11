Ronaldo Al-Nassr 'challenge' talked up by Xavi as Barcelona boss insists Saudi Pro League is 'very complicated'

Barcelona manager and former Al Sadd coach Xavi insists Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo will be "challenged" by the "complicated" Saudi Pro League.

Xavi coached in the league from 2019-2021

Ronaldo penned mega deal with Al-Nassr

All-Stars to play PSG next week

WHAT HAPPENED? The Barcelona boss has projected that Ronaldo won't have an easy time in the Saudi Pro League. The former Real Madrid star signed a deal that will pay him $75m (£61.1m) per year until the end of the 2024 season, and fan expectations are high.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He has signed for one of the best clubs in Saudi Arabia, but it's a challenge," Xavi said. "This league is very complicated. I played against several of their teams when I coached Al Sadd. It will be a challenge."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There has been mixed reaction to Ronaldo's Al-Nassr move. Some have suggested it's the end of his playing career, while the player himself has insisted that the league still represents a high level of competition.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR XAVI? The manager will oversee Barcelona as they play Real Betis in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final, held in Saudi Arabia Thursday evening.