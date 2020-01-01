Romero putting pressure on De Gea for Man Utd spot - Solskjaer

The Argentine has been the Red Devils' back-up keeper for several years now, but could soon force his way into the club's Premier League plans

boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer declared that Sergio Romero is challenging David de Gea for the first choice goalkeeper role at Old Trafford.

The 32-year-old has been a dependable understudy for the club since joining from in the summer of 2015.

The Argentine has been a regular for the Red Devils in domestic cup competitions and in Europe, but regular action has been hard to come by.

Just seven of Romero’s 52 United appearances have come in the Premier League, with Spaniard De Gea the undisputed first choice.

However, De Gea has struggled to maintain his best form for the club in recent months.

Last month the 29-year-old was guilty of a horrendous error against , when he allowed Ismaila Sarr's mishit shot to squirm through his arms during a 2-0 defeat at Vicarage Road.

Romero did his first-team chances no harm with a clean sheet in United's goalless FA Cup third round draw at Wolves on Saturday, making a superb reflex save to deny Matt Doherty in the first half as United failed to have a shot on target thoughout the whole 90 minutes.

That was Romero’s 32nd clean sheet for the club and speaking after the game Solskjaer admitted he was giving him something to think about when it comes to the Norwegian’s Premier League team selection.

"They had chances - Sergio Romero made some great saves and we got off the hook with the header. Sergio has never let us down, he's kept so many clean sheets. He is a fantastic human being and a top professional,” Solskjaer told BBC Match of the Day.

"He's putting pressure on David de Gea and that's what we want. We want the best players in the world here.”

Article continues below

The draw means Manchester United have to add a replay to their already crowded fixture schedule this month, which also includes a two-legged EFL Cup semi-final against and a Premier League trip to leaders .

Solskjaer, though, insists he would rather have the extra fixture than bow out of the competition at this early stage.

"It's a competition I love. It's a fair result that we are both still in the cup. I'm happier to be in the replay than going out - it's a tough place to come,” added the 46-year-old.