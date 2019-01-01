Romania vs Spain: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Spain travel to Romania for their latest Euro 2020 qualifier, which takes place at the Arena Nationala in Bucharest on Thursday.
La Roja have a perfect record so far in qualification, having edged Norway before easily beating Malta, the Faroe Islands and Sweden.
Romania, meanwhile, sit third in Group F, but face an uphill task to qualify, having picked up six of their seven points against whipping boys Malta and the Faroes.
|Game
|Romania vs Spain
|Date
|Thursday, September 5
|Time
|7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET
|Stream (US)
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial) .
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|TUDN USA / UniMas
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and can be streamed via Sky Go Extra.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|Sky Sports Football
|Sky Go Extra
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Romania squad
|Goalkeepers
|Tatarusanu, Nita, Radu
|Defenders
|Chiriches, Grigore, Tosca, Benzar, Nedelcearu, Stefan, Rus
|Midfielders
|Maxim, Stanciu, Deac, Marin, Anton, Hagi, Cicaldau, Paun, Bordeianu
|Forwards
|Grozav, Keseru, Andone, Puscas
Romania have been unable to select Nicusor Bancu and Cristian Ganea due to injury. The former had been named in the original squad but has since pulled out.
Alexandru Chipciu, their most experienced midfielder, is banned after he was sent off against Malta.
With a lack of goals in the squad, much will be expected of Claudiu Keseru and Reading’s George Puscas.
Possible Romania starting XI: Tatarusanu; Benzar, Chiriches, Grigore, Tosca; Marin, Anton; Maxim, Keseru, Hagi; Puscas
|Position
|Spain squad
|Goalkeepers
|De Gea, Kepa, Pau Lopez
|Defenders
|Carvajal, Llorente, Hermoso, Gaya, Ramos, Alba, Nunez
|Midfielders
|Busquets, Ceballos, Sarabia, Saul, Thiago, Suso, Rodri, Fabian, Parejo, Navas
|Forwards
|Alcacer, Oyarzabal, Rodrigo
Spain boss Robert Moreno has had the luxury of being able to select all of his top stars for the double header against Romania and the Faroe Islands.
Diego Costa, Alvaro Morata and Isco are among those who failed to make the squad, while Unai Nunez of Club Athletic and PSG midfielder Pablo Sarabia are hopeful of making their international bows in the days ahead.
Sergio Ramos is a confirmed starter, despite a recent dip in form, but David de Gea faces a battle from Kepa Arrizabalaga for the No.1 spot.
Possible Spain starting XI: Kepa; Carvajal, Ramos, Llorente, Alba; Thiago, Busquets, Parejo; Suso, Rodrigo, Oyarzabal
Betting & Match Odds
Spain are 1/2 favourites to win this encounter with bet365bet365. Romania are priced up at 6/1 to cause an upset, while a draw is on offer at 18/5.
Click here to see all of bet365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.
Match Preview
Spain will seek to take another big step towards Euro 2020 on Thursday, when they go to Bucharest to face Romania.
It is sure to be an emotional occasion for La Roja, with former boss Luis Enrique having announced last week that his daughter had lost a battle with illness – the reason he so abruptly stood down as national team coach earlier this year.
Even before the first training session overseen by new coach Robert Moreno, who was previously Enrique's assistant then caretaker boss, there was a poignant minute’s silence held by the national team staff.
“It’s been a difficult week,” he admitted. “We’ll try to give some small joy at a very bad moment. It’s all we can do.”
Moreno, meanwhile, admitted that he would be happy to go back to the previous arrangement, in which he was No.2.
“I consider Luis a friend and this friendship comes before everything else,” he said. “If he wants to return one day, I will be delighted to step aside and work with him.”
On the field, the 2008 and 2012 European champions have not missed a beat. Since losing successive Nations League matches to England and Croatia by a 3-2 scoreline in the autumn of 2018, they have picked up five successive victories.
Their latest outing came in June, when they ran out 3-0 winners over Sweden, albeit all the goals came in the closing 30 minutes, with Sergio Ramos and Alvaro Morata both on target from the penalty spot.
If Spain are well on course to qualify, Romania are at a low ebb. Although they currently lie third, this is a flattering position considering they have played both Malta and the Faroe Islands, who will surely prove the group’s whipping boys.
Otherwise, they lost away in Sweden and were held to a 2-2 draw by Norway – hardly shocking results but not the type of form that will see them reclaim a spot at the finals after going to Euro 2016.
It will take a big turnaround for the hosts, whose last qualifying match is in Madrid in November, to claim a positive result.