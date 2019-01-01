Rojo ready to repay Solskjaer's faith in Shaw absence

The Argentine centre-back says the manager has promised him a chance, which make come as soon as this weekend

defender Marcos Rojo has revealed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees him as part of his future plans.

The 29-year-old's fitness issues this season have limited him to just three appearances and just one elsewhere - against in the .

However, Rojo may have a chance to make an impact this weekend when the Red Devils face West Ham as Luke Shaw's suspension provides an opening on the back line.

And the Argentine has revealed new manager Solskjaer has assurred him that there is a role for him to play in the squad once he recovered his fitness.

“It’s been very good,” Rojo told MUTV.

“Since he [Ole] arrived, he’s had an incredible relationship with me.

"When he got here, he told me I was part of his plans and that he wanted me to get myself fully fit.

“He helped me a lot because I was coming off a bad run of injuries and he told me to not worry and just concentrate calmly on making progress in my rehab and recovery.

“That was important to me and then as I've said, he allowed me to go back to to be with my family a while, as we didn’t have any fixtures.

"I think his most positive feature is the way he is close to the players and he understands them very well too because he had a long career as a player himself and he played a long time here at this club too.

“I think that you can see that in his ideas on how to play the game and getting back to what United was before. He’s very positive, always helping and always giving advice.”

The defender is looking forward to the challenges facing the Red Devils between now and the end of the season as they fight for a top-four spot and unlikely Champions League glory.

“There aren’t many games left,” added Rojo. “But they do come quickly one after another. I think we have about a month and a bit left of just nothing but matches, which is going to be a lot of fun between now and the end of the season.

"We’ve got a lot of big stuff ahead of us and some important challenges that we are still competing for so, yeah, it’s great!"