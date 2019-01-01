Rodrygo nearly equals Ronaldo record with debut Real Madrid goal
Real Madrid youngster Rodrygo Goes nearly matched the legendary Ronaldo for a Real Madrid record on Wednesday as the 18-year-old Brazilian scored his first league goal for the club.
Rodrygo scored the second of Real Madrid's two goals on Wednesday as Zinedine Zidane's side raced out to a 2-0 home win over Osasuna.
The La Liga side paid out a reported €45 million (£40m/$50m) to seal a move for Rodrygo in June 2018, signing the young attacker from Brazilian side Santos.
He officially joined up with Real Madrid this summer, though, but had yet to make a senior appearance while periodically featuring for the club's reserve team.
Rodrygo came on to replace fellow Brazilian Vinicius Junior in the 71st minute against Osasuna and just over a minute later, he fired his first Real Madrid goal.
1 - Rodrygo Goes is the fastest player to score his first LaLiga goal for Real Madrid (93 seconds) since Ronaldo Nazário in 2002 (62). Impact. pic.twitter.com/EknwWdo0oi— OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 25, 2019
The winger received the ball on the left side before darting towards the penalty box, taking a touch inside and curling a shot straight into the back of the net, putting Real Madrid up 2-0.
With the goal, Rodrygo became the fastest player to score his first La Liga goal for Real Madrid since Ronaldo in 2002, with the legendary striker scoring after 62 seconds in comparison to Rodrygo's 93 seconds.
Rodrygo scored 17 goals during his time with Santos, making 80 appearances for the club across three senior seasons.
He was named the Campeonato Paulista Best Newcomer in 2018, having scored 12 goals in 58 matches for his side while earning interest from the likes of Barcelona, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and, ultimately, Real Madrid, who won the race to his signature that summer.
Rodrygo's fellow Brazilian Vinicius scored the first of Madrid's two goals in the victory, firing home in the 36th minute for his first goal of the campaign.
In fact, it was Vinicius' first goal since February, with each of the winger's last 10 shots on target failing to produce a goal.
Vinicius, however, was active in the attack even aside from his goal on Wednesday as the attacker attempted 14 dribbles against Osasuna, the most by a player in a La Liga game this season and the most he's ever attempted in a Real Madrid shirt.
The club currently sits atop the table with 14 points through six matches ahead of Saturday's Madrid derby against rivals Atletico Madrid