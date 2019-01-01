Robertson: I’ve stepped up at Liverpool but there is even more to come

The Scotland international full-back has proved to be a shrewd addition for the Reds, but he believes he can take his game to even greater heights

Andy Robertson believes he has “kicked on” at , but claims there is even more to come from him.

Few at Anfield knew what to expect from the international when he was acquired from in the summer of 2017.

He was, however, to quickly establish himself in Jurgen Klopp’s plans and make an £8 million ($10m) transfer fee look like quite the bargain.

Robertson registered 13 assists across his and outings last season, helping Liverpool to European glory and a runners-up finish domestically.

The challenge now is for a man who has made rapid progress across two years on Merseyside to take his game to greater heights.

Robertson has told Liverpool’s official website of his experiences and ambition: “There has been a lot happening in a relatively short period of time but I’ve loved every minute of it.

“Of course at the start it was a lot tougher, there was still a big learning curve for me at the time to realise the standard I had to get up to and how much I had to improve to play at this level. Luckily, I feel I made that step and I’ve kicked on from there.

“But I still feel I can improve a lot more and that’s what I aim to do season to season. Last season was a big season for me because there was a bit more expectation on me at the start because of the six months I had previously; I feel I managed to deal with that.

“This season there’ll probably be even more. I just look to add to it, keep putting in good performances and keep contributing to the team, like the manager and coaching staff want me to do.”

Robertson admits he floated under the radar when arriving at Anfield in the same summer as Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, but is pleased to have made his own mark.

He added: “When I signed, Mo and Chambo had come in, so there was a lot more said about them and rightly so.

“I kind of went under the radar but it probably made it a bit harder for me because I wanted to get games under my belt to try to prove to the manager and my teammates, and the fans, that I could play at this level.

Article continues below

“At the start it didn’t quite get to that, so maybe people from the outside were thinking I couldn’t quite make that standard, which was probably one of my biggest worries at that point because I knew if I got my chance at least I could try to take it. I was delighted.

“Obviously the circumstances when Alberto [Moreno] got injured was bad timing for him, but I knew it was good timing for me, that I would have at least five or six games of being able to get up to speed.

“It took me maybe one or two games to get up to sharpness but once I did I felt as if I belonged in the team and could really contribute; luckily I started to show that and obviously everyone came on board and was happy I was at the club.”