'Roberto Firmino should stay at Liverpool forever!' - Fabinho hoping Brazilian colleague performs U-turn on his future

Fabinho has expressed his wish for Roberto Firmino to stay at Liverpool "forever" with the Brazilian set to leave the club at the end of the season.

Firmino to leave Liverpool as free agent

Fabinho wants him to change his mind

Scored against Manchester United on Sunday

WHAT HAPPENED? GOAL has confirmed that Roberto Firmino intends to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, despite having been assured of his importance to the squad by Jurgen Klopp. The Brazil international has informed the club that he wants to leave as a free agent when his contract expires on June 30, but his compatriot Fabinho is still hoping that he changes his mind.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to ESPN Brasil, Fabinho said: "Bobby is a very special guy. It’s great to have him as a teammate. He’s a guy that everyone likes. So he’s a guy who for me should stay at Liverpool forever, who was very important since my arrival. And I don’t want to talk too much about the future, let’s enjoy these last few months that we have of him here. I don’t know if the situation can still change, but we joke with him a little. But let’s enjoy it while we have this player with us because he is a very special guy."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Firmino found the back of the net in Liverpool's 7-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday and is now up to eight goals in 18 Premier League matches for the current campaign.

He initially moved to Anfield from Hoffenheim for £29 million ($35m) in 2015 and has appeared in 354 matches for the Reds, scoring 108 goals and providing 78 assists in total. No Brazilian has ever scored more goals in the Premier League.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Jurgen Klopp's side will next meet Bournemouth in a Premier League clash on March 11.