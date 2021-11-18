Roberto Carlos: Why is the Real Madrid legend coming to Lagos?

Former Brazil international and Real Madrid defender Roberto Carlos is expected to arrive in Lagos, Nigeria on Friday.

Famous for his blistering speed and power-packed shot, the South American remains one of the best left-backs the beautiful game has produced.

Carlos represented eight clubs during his active career, however, he achieved more success at Real Madrid. There, he enjoyed a trophy-laden spell – three Champions League titles, four La Liga diadems as well as three Spanish Super Cups.

On the international scene, he accrued 125 appearances for the Selecao since making his bow in 1992. He was part of the Brazil team that won the 2002 Fifa World Cup.



WHY IS ROBERTO CARLOS IN LAGOS?

The football player is expected to turn out alongside Nigeria Professional Football League stars in the Budweiser Game of Kings showdown.

Thanks to their campaign tagged ‘Budweiser Game of Kings’, the premium beer brand is bringing the decorated players in the beautiful game to the West African country to engage in a novelty match alongside the best players in the NPFL.

Budweiser is keen on giving millions of football lovers who double as beer lovers in Nigeria a unique experience that will stay with them for a long time.

WHY THE CHOICE OF ROBERTO CARLOS?

The decision to pick the 48-year-old is a function of his pedigree and role as a respected sports icon who played exemplary football during their active playing days.

Aside from his unrivalled leadership abilities, he won several trophies and accolades along the way and he is expected to inspire a new generation of upcoming and aspiring footballers in Nigeria and all over the world.

HOW DO I PARTICIPATE AS A FAN?

Football fans also stand a chance to call the shots by assuming the coveted role of manager and assembling their individual teams when they visit

www.budweiser.com.ng/gameofkings

Article continues below

Consumers can participate by entering the unique code under the Budweiser crown cork on the website or texting the code to the USSD: 7827.

Not only that, they stand a chance to be selected either as team managers or get VIP invites to watch the match live in Lagos.

If selected as team managers, they will be able to choose from a list of players in the different clubs from the NPFL to form their first 11 team players who will feature as teammates to the current Aston Villa assistant manager.