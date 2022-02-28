Roberto Carlos launches cryptocurrency as football strengthens links with industry

Brazil icon Roberto Carlos has launched a new cryptocurrency based on his likeness, GOAL has learned, with the digital asset going by the name $RC3 and trading on the Rally platform.

The move represents yet another football player embracing alternative currencies as well as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), with the ties between the sport and crypto strengthening at a rapid rate since the start of last year.

Carlos, however, is one of the first players to create their own form of cryptocurrency.

What is the point of Carlos' coin?

In addition to being an investment vehicle, Carlos has promised that fans can use the coin for merchandise giveaways, private NFT drops, and other benefits and experiences.

What has been said?

“I’ve been interested in crypto for a while, and excited to take the leap with $RC3 where I can share access and ownership with my biggest fans,” said Carlos in a statement provided to GOAL. “Throughout my career, I’ve been fortunate enough to build incredible relationships with fans all over the world and $RC3 represents a new frontier to take the connection to the next level.”

Who else has been involved in cryptocurrency & NFTs?

At the organisational level, clubs and national teams have partnered with companies such as Socios to promote fan tokens in lucrative deals; Inter have Socios as their main shirt sponsor this season. There are also NFT-powered fantasy football platforms such as Sorare that are officially licensed.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, some players, such as ex-Arsenal full-back Kieran Gibbs, are being paid in part with cryptocurrency.

Others have embraced the world of NFTs to varying degrees of success - with Mesut Ozil's Mexican club Necaxa selling a small slice of ownership via NFT, for example, and John Terry peddling NFT monkeys on social media.

Further reading