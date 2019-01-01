Caf Champions League: Robert Mapigano optimistic Gor Mahia can eliminate USM Alger

The Tanzania shot-stopper is hopeful of getting past the North Africa side in the second leg at Kasarani

goalkeeper Robert Mapigano is confident his team can claim a much needed 3-0 win to eliminate USM Alger from Caf this weekend.

The Algerian side claimed a comfortable 4-1 win in the first leg and have a greater chance of making it to the Group Stage of the competition. The shot-stopper, who was directly responsible for two goals K'Ogalo conceded, is adamant the Kenyan ( ) champions will fight to the end.

"This is going to be a very tough game for either side because of what is at stake," Mapigano told Goal on Thursday.

"They defeated us in the first leg, what makes it hard for us to do the same? We have what it takes to get the 3-0 needed to qualify for the next stage. It will need more work on the pitch, every player has to give more than 100% and if we do so, I am sure we will make it."

Gor Mahia have never made it past the second preliminary round of the Caf Champions League.

The best K'Ogalo have done is reach the quarter-finals of the Caf Confederation Cup in the 2018/19 season where they were eliminated by RS Berkane of .