Robert Lewandowski has been ruled out of El Clasico after suffering a hamstring injury against Almeria on Sunday.

Lewandowski out with hamstring strain

Picked up the injury against Almeria

Will miss El Clasico

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona confirmed the player's injury in a statement which read: "First team player Robert Lewandowski has a left hamstring strain. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability." He is set to miss Barca's Copa del Rey semi-final first leg against Real Madrid on Thursday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lewandowski's injury news comes as a huge blow for the Blaugrana ahead of the all-important clash. The Poland international is Barca's top goalscorer this season, with 25 goals in 31 matches. Other than Lewandowski, Xavi will also miss star players Pedri and Ousmane Dembele who have been ruled out of action until mid-March.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? After back-to-back defeats at the hands of Manchester United in the Europa League and Almeria in La Liga, Xavi's men travel to Madrid to face their rivals in the first leg of a cup tie that could set the tone for the title run-in too.