Robben ruled out for Bayern but Coman could figure against Liverpool

A calf problem sustained in training means a a vastly-experienced Dutch winger is set to sit out the second leg of a crunch Champions League tie

Arjen Robben will miss 's clash with with a calf injury, head coach Niko Kovac has confirmed.

The experienced winger sustained the problem in training this week and appears certain to be unavailable.

Kingsley Coman could be fit to play a part at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, though, having been battling back from a thigh problem.

"Arjen Robben injured his calf and won't make the squad," Kovac told a news conference ahead of Bayern's clash with on Saturday.

"Coman is on his way back and we're hopeful for the Liverpool game. Arjen definitely won't be ready for that game. We expect [Corentin] Tolisso back at the end of this month."

Bayern held Liverpool to a 0-0 draw at Anfield in the last-16 first leg and will look to follow , , and in securing their quarter-final place.

Ajax, who drew 3-3 with Bayern in the last match of the group stage, provided one of the shocks of the season on Tuesday by beating 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu to progress 5-3 on aggregate.

Kovac says the result made him feel vindicated for praising the Eredivisie giants.

"I had to smile a bit," he admitted.

"When we played against Ajax, some people laughed at me for thinking Ajax have a good, young, high-quality team. This shows we weren't wrong in our analysis."

Kovac has also backed Thomas Muller, Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng to offer a positive response to their surprise removal from contention for international selection.

boss Joachim Low is looking to freshen up his squad, but the man in charge at Bayern has said: "I know that my players were surprised by Low's decision.

"But they are real pros and they know how to handle this situation in a serious way.

"I even expect, especially in the coming weeks, a response from them to show and prove that they are still part of the best."