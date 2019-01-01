Riyad Mahrez thrilled as Manchester City return to Premier League summit

The Citizens regained their position atop the log after Shoving Liverpool to the second spot as the race for the Premier League title continues

Riyad Mahrez is delighted after returned to the top of the following their 2-0 victory over on Wednesday.

Kevin De Bruyne and Leroy Sane’s strikes helped Pep Guardiola’s men claim the maximum points at the Etihad Stadium.

The win saw City shove to the second spot, with one point lead.

And the international, who featured for the entire duration of the game ON his 26th league appearance, has taken to the social media to laud the feat.

“Job done , we [are] back to top , Manchester City,” Mahrez posted on Instagram.

Article continues below

Manchester City, who have now won their last 13 games in all competitions, will hope to extend the winning run when they take on and Hove Albion in Saturday’s tie.