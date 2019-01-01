Mahrez shines as Manchester City decimate West Ham United

The Algeria international provided two assists in his first appearance for Pep Guardiola’s men in the 2019-20 season at London Stadium

Riyad Mahrez delivered an impactful performance in ’s 5-0 victory over in their opening game on Saturday.

The 27-year-old winger was omitted from City’s Community Shield victory over last weekend by Pep Guardiola after suspicion the forward ingested banned substances while on international duty with .

Having been cleared in time for their game against the Hammers, the winger was handed a starting role and impressed by providing a brace to help City clinch a comfortable win over the Hammers.

After Gabriel Jesus’s opener in the 25th minute of the encounter, Raheem Sterling doubled the lead in the 51st minute.

Mahrez then set up Sterling in the 75th minute, with the international’s effort surviving a VAR review for City’s third goal of the game.

Sergio Aguero added to the woes of the Hammers with his strike from the penalty spot before the Algeria international provided the assist for Sterling to seal the victory.

Mahrez featured for the duration of the game along with Issa Diop, who ended with the losing side.

The 28-year-old winger will hope to continue the fine performances when Manchester City take on Hotspur in their next league game on August 17.