Riyad Mahrez pleased as Manchester City advance to FA Cup quarter-finals

The Algeria international helped City overcome the League One side, scoring his 10th goal of the season at Rodney Parade

Riyad Mahrez has expressed his delight after Manchester City defeated Newport County 4-1 to advance to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

After a first-half stalemate, Leroy Sane broke the deadlock to open the goals surge with Phil Foden grabbing a brace before the Algeria winger sealed the victory thus, rendering Padraig Amond’s effort a mere consolation.

The former Leicester City man who made his 35th appearance in the encounter has now taken his goal tally to ten in all competitions this season.

Article continues below

Reflecting on the victory, the 27-year-old is pleased with the result as well as his goal in the tie and now looks forward to the next round of the competition.

“Tough game today but pleased with the result and the goal. On to the next round, Keep believing,” Mahrez posted on Instagram.