Riyad Mahrez pleased as Manchester City advance into FA Cup semis

Pep Guardiola’s men came from behind to defeat the Swans and progress into the next round of the competition

Riyad Mahrez is delighted after secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory over on Saturday to advance into the semifinals.

The Citizens started the game unimpressively after they fell to two early goals from Matt Grimes and Bersant Celina.

Bernardo Silva halved the deficit before Kristoffer Nordfeldt own goal and Sergio Aguero strike sealed the win.

The international who featured for 57 minutes in the encounter has taken to the social media to applaud his side.

“Tough game in but we got to the next round,” Mahrez posted on Instagram.

Article continues below

Manchester City will keep a date with and Hove Albion for a place in the final billed for April 5.