Riyad Mahrez heading to Saudi Arabia? Al-Ahli keen to sign Man City winger but are told no chance they'll get Algerian for free

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez has been linked with a move Al-Ahli - provided the Saudi Arabian club offer a good fee for the Algerian star.

Al-Ahli looking to sign Mahrez

The Algerian has been in and out of City's eleven

City reluctant to let him leave for free

WHAT HAPPENED? Al-Ahli have reportedly expressed their desire to sign City's electrifying winger Mahrez. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has suggested that the Royal are vying for his signature and could bring him on board, with Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante having recently landed deals in Saudi Arabia.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Algerian forward has been in and out of City's eleven this season and has frequently been dropped by Pep Guardiola. The Spanish manager has banked on different players operating in different formations, putting Mahrez on the sidelines as a result. Although Mahrez bagged a hat-trick in the FA Cup, the three goals weren't enough for him to gain a spot in the eleven against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals, and he could be once again sidelined for Saturday's final against Inter.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Although Al-Ahli are vying for Mahrez's signature, Romano has suggested that City will not be willing to lose him for free. The reigning Premier League champions would want a good fee for Mahrez if they are to let the former Leicester City winger leave - and join a host of superstars in the Gulf State.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

SPL Twitter

WHAT NEXT FOR MAHREZ? The 32-year-old reportedly wants to know his role under Pep Guardiola next season before making a decision on his future. For now, though, the left-footed player will solely be focused on the upcoming Champions League clash against Inter and how he can contribute towards a maiden European trophy for the Sky Blues.