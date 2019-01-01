'RIP Norwich' - Fans fear for Canaries as 11 players ruled out for Man City clash

Without almost their entire defence, Daniel Farke's side faces major issues against the defending Premier League champions

Taking on is already a difficult task for each and every team, but doing so without 11 players due to injury seems near-impossible.

That is what Norwich will attempt to do on Saturday, as manager Daniel Farke revealed that as many as 11 players could be out of action for Saturday's clash with the defending Premier League champions.

The Canaries will be without Max Aarons, Timm Klose, Christoph Zimmermann, Grant Hanley and Ben Godfrey in defence, while Tim Krul is also a doubt in goal, leaving the team without virtually all of its first choice backline.

In the midfield, they will be without central midfielders Tom Trybull, Mario Vrancic and Moritz Leitner while forward Onel Hernandez also remains on the sidelines.

Furthermore, Patrick Roberts is also unavailable as he cannot play against his parent club.

“Sometimes when you have many muscle injuries, you have to look at doing something different in training,” said Farke. “But these injuries are so unlucky. We cannot complain too much. We won't cry, it's tricky, but we will try to search for some solutions.”

Without a number of key players, Norwich faces a tall task against Manchester City, and many fans feel Saturday's clash could get out of hand quickly for a team that was in the Championship last campaign.