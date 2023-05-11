'I'm happy to call Rio Ferdinand a clown' – Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher blasts fellow pundit over Milan derby Champions League semi-final penalty decision

Jamie Carragher says he is “happy to call Rio Ferdinand a clown” due to their difference in opinion regarding a Champions League penalty decision.

Milan derby in elite European competition

Spot-kick call overturned at San Siro

Former rivals continue their ward of words

WHAT HAPPENED? Milan rivals AC and Inter locked horns at San Siro on Wednesday in the first leg of their eagerly-anticipated last-four showdown. During that contest, World Cup-winning Nerazzurri striker Lautaro Martinez went down inside the box following a tussle with Simon Kjaer – resulting in referee Jesus Gil Manzano pointing to the spot and booking the Rossoneri defender. That decision was reversed following a VAR review but ex-Manchester United centre-half Ferdinand – who was working as a pundit for BT – said it was a “stonewall” penalty and the original call should have stood.

WHAT THEY SAID: Carragher, working for CBS Sports, said of the incident: “I think anyone out there who is watching the replay and seeing what VAR do and still believe that is a penalty, they must be a clown.”

It was later put to him that his former Liverpool colleague Steven Gerrard thought a penalty should have been awarded, leading Carragher to say: “He was an attacking player, wasn't he? He was liable a little bit himself under a little bit of contact - always contact, never a dive. I understand where he is coming from. It's just when players in my position who are defenders, English defenders who are commentating on the game.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Carragher went on to add, when pushed to name those he believes got “carried away” in their assessment of Kjaer’s challenge: “I can understand attackers thinking it was a penalty (turning to Thierry Henry) if you did, and Stevie was an attacker. Maybe he felt there was a little bit of contact. But as a defender we have to stick together don't we, and I just felt people were getting a little bit carried away. Rio Ferdinand. I'm happy to call him a clown!”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Ferdinand and Carragher have clashed before over Cristiano Ronaldo’s involvement at Manchester United towards the end of the Portuguese’s second spell at Old Trafford. The ex-Red Devils star joked that a one-time Liverpool rival was upset at seeing the five-time Ballon d’Or winner refuse to shake his hand during coverage of a game from Old Trafford.

At the time, Carragher tweeted: “No I'm delighted it went viral! Rio I know how it works, he's your mate & you/Evra & the rest are on the group WhatsApp & he asks you to come out & defend him. Don't be his fan boy you're Rio Ferdinand for FFS!!” Ferdinand responded by saying: “What WhatsApp group?! Leave off lad…I want this same energy with Roy Keane when ya next in the studio ffs. Stop getting bullied.”