Richmond Boakye’s Red Star Belgrade progress into Champions League group stage
Richmond Boakye helped his Serbian club Red Star Belgrade reach the Uefa Champions League group stage on Tuesday night.
Locked at 2-2 after the first leg, the Star battled to a 1-1 draw against Young Boys, with El Fardou Ben Nabouhane’s own goal cancelling out Aleksa Vukanovic’s 59th-minute opener in the second leg of their qualifying game at Stadion Rajko Mitic.
The result saw Vladan Milojevic’s men reach the next stage of the European tournament on the away goal rule.
⏰ RESULTS ⏰— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 27, 2019
🔹 Crvena zvezda through on away goals
🔹 Olympiacos in the group stage for 19th time
🔹 Dinamo Zagreb secure spot in Thursday's draw
💪 Who impressed you tonight?#UCL
Boakye, who has scored three goals in eight appearances in the competition this season, featured for 62 minutes before making way for Tomane.
The Ghana international will hope to add to his efforts when his side take on Vojvodina in their next league game on Saturday.