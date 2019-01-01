Ribery: We are Bayern and not afraid of Liverpool

The French winger believes the Bundesliga title holders have "a real chance" of knocking the Reds out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage

Franck Ribery insists are “not afraid of ”, with the two clubs preparing to lock horns again in the .

The 2018-19 campaign has been a testing one for those at the Allianz Arena, but it could yet deliver another enviable haul of major honours.

Despite making a slow start to the defence of their title, the German giants have drawn level with leaders at the top of the table.

They are also through to the quarter-finals of the DFB-Pokal and are looking to reach the same stage in Europe.

A last-16 encounter with Liverpool is currently locked at 0-0 from the first leg, with the Reds due in Bavaria for a return date on Wednesday.

The title chasers will offer another stern test of Bayern’s credentials, but Ribery insists Niko Kovac’s side are ready to face that challenge.

The veteran French winger told BILD: “We are feeling positive and will be playing at home.

“Liverpool have a strong side but we are Bayern.

“We have confidence in our ability and are not afraid of Liverpool.

“If we play together and fight, then we can move into the quarter-finals. We have a real chance.”

Ribery was introduced off the bench during an initial meeting with Liverpool at Anfield.

He was able to help shut down Jurgen Klopp’s side, but could not provide an attacking spark.

It could be that he gets another chance to deliver when two heavyweight rivals meet again, with the 35-year-old convinced that he can make an impact on the grandest of stages.

Ribery added: “The games against Liverpool are very important. I'm really motivated.

“If you play in the Champions League, it's a very special feeling, there’s a different atmosphere.

“I'm fit for the game and I could play.

“The decision lies with Niko Kovac, but we have a very good relationship and a lot of trust .”

Prior to taking on Liverpool, Bayern have a domestic date with to take in on Saturday.

They will enter that contest having emerged victorious in 11 of their last 12 games in the Bundesliga.