'Ribery was wrong' - Fiorentina winger criticised by owner for shoving official during Lazio defeat

The Frenchman pushed a match official after La Viola lost to a Serie A rival over the weekend, with Rocco Commisso refusing to defend his actions

owner Rocco Commisso admitted that Franck Ribery "was wrong" for pushing an official during a 2-1 defeat to at Artemio Franchi Stadium on Sunday.

Ribery, who was named MVP in September, twice pushed the official in a heated exchange on the pitch after La Viola's controversial loss to Simone Inzaghi's side.

The veteran winger had earlier become frustrated at being substituted 14 minutes before Ciro Immobile's goal sealed a victory for the visitors at the Artemio Franchi.

Joaquin Correa had given the visitors a 22nd-minute lead in the match, before Federico Chiesa levelled the scoreline five minutes later, with little separating the two sides in terms of quality and desire.

Ribery could now face a potentially lengthy ban, something Commisso is prepared to accept.

"Ribery was a bit nervous and he was wrong, even though he had a reason. We'll see how we move forward," he told Radio Anch'io Sport.

However, the American insists the incident only took place because of Fiorentina's frustrations around Immobile's goal, with an apparent foul by Jordan Lukaku on Riccardo Sottil in the build-up going unpunished and unchecked by VAR.

"We've had replays in the US for years and we have no controversy. Last night, I saw why it's so controversial in ," Commisso added.

"It's a little bit scandalous what happened to us because it will penalise us for a long time.

"But it all comes from a foul that wasn't given. Why is VAR there if it isn't used? It was the same against .

"This is an international rule and it seems right to me that he was sent off. But I don't understand why, at international level, it wasn't signalled to go to VAR."

The result saw Lazio climb to sixth in the table after nine games, three points above Fiorentina in ninth.

Vincenzo Montella's men will be looking to bounce back when they take in a trip to on Wednesday, before arrive at the Artemio Franchi four days later.