Arsenal's star center-back, William Saliba, signs a new deal and reveals new kit number for the upcoming season.

Saliba signs a new long-term contract

Reveals new jersey number

Big part of Arteta's plan

WHAT HAPPENED? French defender Saliba unveiled his new number for the 2023-24 season with Arsenal after signing a new deal until 2027 with the club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Bondy-born defender joined Arsenal in 2019 from Saint-Etienne but had to spend the next couple of seasons on loan at Ligue 1 side Nice and Marseille but has returned and become an indispensable part of Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.

WHAT NEXT FOR SALIBA? The 22-year-old has returned back to training with Arsenal, who return to pre-season action against Nurnberg on the 13th of July.