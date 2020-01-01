REVEALED: Why Yanga SC reached decision to release captain Tshishimbi

Goal can exclusively reveal why the DR Congo import parted ways with the Jangwani-based giants ahead of the new season

Young Africans (Yanga SC) decided to release captain Papy Tshishimbi because the two parties failed to agree on the contract which was on the table.

The dreadlocked defender from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) was among the 14 players shown the exit door by the Jangwani Street-based giants on Monday.

Goal can now reveal Tshishimbi and Yanga failed to reach an agreement on the new deal which the club had offered the player and hence moved to part ways on mutual consent.

“[Tshishimbi] was not keen to sign the new deal, he also demanded many things including a car, and it was difficult for the club to offer him what he wanted,” a source from Yanga, who did not want to be named, told Goal on Tuesday.

“The club was keen to keep him but it seems he had already made up his mind to leave if you see some of his comments to media in recent interviews, he was not ready to extend his stay with us, the contract was to end on August 12, but we have moved to part ways amicably and we wish him well.”

On Tuesday, Tshishimbi was among the players let go by the club as they continue with their clear out in the transfer window.

According to the club, former striker Gnamien Yikpe, who took much criticism last season, was axed alongside Tshishimbi, who refused to renew his contract and Congolese striker David Molinga.

Others dropped are veteran striker Mrisho Ngassa, Jafary Mohamed, Mohamed Issa Banka, Tariq Seif, Andrew Vincent Dante, Patrick Sibomana, Muharami Issa, Ali Ali, Rafael Daud, Ali Mtoni Sonso and Eric Kabamba.

Surprisingly, the club have retained controversial Ghanaian forward Bernard Morrison, who has missed training since the team suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat against rivals Simba SC in the semi-final clash and was since arrested under suspicion of marijuana possession.

Other played retained include Kenyan keeper Farouk Shikhalo, Metacha Mnata, Ramadhan Kabwili, Haruna Niyonzima, Lamine Moro, Bernard Morrison, Feisal Salum, Juma Mahadhi, Adeyum Saleh, Said Makapu, Balama Mapinduzi, Deus Kaseke, Ditram Nchimbi, Abdulaziz Makame, and Paul Godfrey.

Yanga had a disappointing campaign in the last season where they failed to reach the final of the FA Cup after losing to eventual winners and rivals Simba SC, and could only finish a distant second behind their old rivals on the league table.

The Timu ya Wananchi have now been linked to a number of foreign-players, including Kenyans Jesse Were and John Makwatta, who play for Zesco United, Sven Yidah of , Erick Rutanga of Rayon Sports and Mukoko Tonombe of AS from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.