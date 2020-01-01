Revealed: Why Krmpotic was fired by Yanga SC after 37 days in charge

Cedric Kaze has been strongly linked with the vacant positions after the Serbian's dismissal

Zlatko Krmpotic was shown the door at Young Africans Sports Club after just 37 days in charge, and Goal can now reveal why the relationship was so brief.

The Serbian had led the 27-time Mainland League champions to a 3-0 win over Coastal Union this weekend, and as a result, moved atop the table.

However, moments later, the club officially released a statement confirming the exit of the 62-year-old coach.

"Krmpotic engaged players to low-quality training sessions with the players and some key players were not satisfied with what he was doing," a source close to the club told Goal on Sunday. "There was a time [Yanga official Senzo] Mbatha made an impromptu visit to the training ground, and he was not satisfied with what he saw.

"He managed to convince the main sponsor Hersi Said of GSM to accompany him the next time he went, and the duo agreed something had to be done, and that is how the fate of the coach was sealed," the source continued.

"He was to be released on Friday but that could have destabilized the team ahead of the crucial Coastal Union tie, so they had to wait until the game was played."

Some players had to go the extra mile and make arrangements to ensure they were fit for the team's assignments and it did not go down well with them.

"We had some players who had to hide and go train by themselves even at night just to be fit," the source continued. "Some players also had to book extra minutes for gym sessions to be fit.

"In short, the coach had lost the dressing room just because of his way of training."

The Serbian has vast experience in coaching in Africa, having handled APR of Rwanda, Zesco United, Congolese giants Tout Puissant Mazembe, and in .

It was in DR Congo when he was named the best coach of the championship in the 2016-2017 season and was also named the best coach of the Zambian in 2017-2018, and the best coach of the Botswana in 2018.

During his playing career, between 1977 and 1986, Krmpotic spent nine seasons with , making over 200 appearances in all competitions and winning five major trophies.

He then moved abroad to and spent two seasons with Genclerbirligi (1986–1988). Before retiring from the game, Krmpotic played for AIK Backa Topola in his homeland.